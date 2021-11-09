 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M national champion swimmer makes GSCAA 100 list
Former Texas A&M national champion swimmer makes GSCAA 100 list

Former Texas A&M NCAA champion Breeja Larson was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 100 Greatest Swimmers and Divers list released Tuesday as part of the GSCAA’s 100th year celebration. Larson won three straight NCAA titles in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke and was twice named the Southeastern Conference swimmer of the year. She also swam for the United States at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

