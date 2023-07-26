FUKUOKA, Japan — Former Texas A&M diver Jessica Macauley won the bronze medal in the women’s 20-meter dive Wednesday at the World Championships. Competing for Canada, Macauley finished with 320.95 points, just 1.85 points behind second-place finisher and Canadian teammate Molly Carlson. Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland won with 357.40 points.

Also Wednesday, A&M junior Munzy Kabbara set a Lebanese national record in the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 2.99 seconds, finishing 28th overall in qualifying. Aggie pro Shaine Casas finished in 1:57.23 in the semifinals to earn the eighth and final qualifying spot for Thursday’s final.