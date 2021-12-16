Former Texas A&M All-American helps U.S. win bronze at FINA world meet

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Former Texas A&M All-American Shaine Casas helped the United States finish third in the men’s 4x100-meter relay on Thursday at the FINA Short Course World Championships.

Casas was one of 14 Aggies competing in the event. He also advanced to the Friday’s final in the 100 backstroke, tying for first in his semifinal in 49.57 seconds.

Aggie Angel Martinez became Mexico’s first swimmer to make a world championship final, finishing seventh in the 200 butterfly (1:52.00).

Current A&M senior Kaloyan Bratanov, representing Bulgaria, and freshman Munzy Kabbara, representing Lebanon, broke their respective national records in the men’s 200 individual medley with Bratanov clocking in at 1:56.28 and Kabbara at 1:57.64. A&M sophomore Jerard Jacinto’s 53.69 in the men’s 100 backstroke also set the new national mark for the Philippines.

On the women’s side, A&M sophomore Sarah Szklaruk Traipe set a new Chilean record at 1:01.36 in the 100 backstroke.