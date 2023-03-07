MINNEAPOLIS — Five Texas A&M divers qualified for the national meet with top-eight finishes Tuesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

A&M’s Victor Povzner finished third in the men’s 1-meter springboard event with 725.70 points while teammates Rhett Hensley placed sixth at 691.10 and Allen Bottego seventh at 688.55. All three advanced to the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships set for March 22-25 in Minneapolis.

In the women’s 3-meter springboard dive, A&M’s Joslyn Oakley placed fifth (664.35) and Alyssa Clairmont eighth (650.65) to advance to the women’s national meet set for March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Zone D meet continues Wednesday with the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter springboard dives.