Eight Aggies to compete in FINA World Championships

Eight Aggies are scheduled to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships beginning Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. The group includes Kaloyan Bratanov (Bulgaria), Munzy Kabbara (Lebanon), Kaloyan Levterov (Bulgaria), Angel Martinez (Mexico), Sydney Pickrem (Canada), Hector Ruvalcaba (Mexico), Jing Wen Quah (Singapore) and Shaine Casas (USA). Texas A&M’s men’s swimming and diving associate head coach Jason Calanog also is part of the Mexico coaching staff. The meet runs through June 25 at Duna Arena.