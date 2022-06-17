 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eight Aggies to compete in FINA World Championships

  • 0

Eight Aggies are scheduled to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships beginning Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. The group includes Kaloyan Bratanov (Bulgaria), Munzy Kabbara (Lebanon), Kaloyan Levterov (Bulgaria), Angel Martinez (Mexico), Sydney Pickrem (Canada), Hector Ruvalcaba (Mexico), Jing Wen Quah (Singapore) and Shaine Casas (USA). Texas A&M’s men’s swimming and diving associate head coach Jason Calanog also is part of the Mexico coaching staff. The meet runs through June 25 at Duna Arena.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert