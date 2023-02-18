Freshman Baylor Nelson and the Texas A&M men settled for a good week at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships, knowing and showing that a great week could be just around the corner.

Nelson placed second in the 200-yard backstroke in Saturday’s final day of action at the A&M Rec Center Natatorium. That coupled with victories earlier in the week in the 200 and 400 individual medleys allowed him to share the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy with Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks as the meet’s high-point scorers in individual events.

“It was a goal I had coming into the meet, just scoring as many points as I could for the team,” Nelson said. “Being able to share it with Jordan Crooks, it’s special. For someone as good as him to share it with him means a lot.”

Crooks and the Volunteers, though, got the best of Nelson and the 11th-ranked Aggies in the meet’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay as Crooks had a monster second leg. The Vols, who trailed A&M in the team standings by half a point for third place, won in 2 minutes, 46.25 seconds, holding off Florida (2:46.42). A&M was a distant seventh in 2:51.70 with freshmen Nelson and Connor Foote, senior Koko Bratanov and junior Collin Fuchs.

“It is disappointing,” Nelson said. “We had high expectations going into the meet. It just means we have a lot more to work towards. We’ll keep our head up and get back in the water and train and work for more.”

A&M, which fell out of second after the fourth day, ended in fourth place with 1,018 points. Florida won its 11th straight title with 1,488.5 followed by Auburn (1,089.5) and Tennessee (1,035.5).

“We had two freshmen on the relay, so it’s a learning experience for us,” Nelson said. “All we have to do is grow and be better going forward.”

Nelson settled for second in the 200 backstroke (1:39.79) behind Georgia senior Bradley Dunham (1:39.27), who had been second the past two years. A&M senior Ethan Gogulaski was sixth (1:40.59), senior Anze Fers Erzen 16th (1:44.46), sophomore Tyler Hulet 21st (1:42.73) and junior Thomas Shomper 22nd (1:42.86).

“I was proud of myself being able to dip under the 1:40 mark,” Nelson said. “Obviously, I wanted to come out with the win, but I was able to get my hand on the wall second and get some points for the team.”

A&M also scored well in the 200 breaststroke with senior Andres Puente fourth (1:51.92), junior Alex Sanchez eighth (1:54.92) and junior Vincent Ribeiro ninth (1:54.85).

Tennessee, though, pulled within a half point with a first and sixth in men’s platform diving, while A&M got a fifth from sophomore Rhett Hensley.

“We certainly had it in us to [finish second or third],” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said. “We still had a lot of good things happen to [get into second]. We just didn’t finish it off.”

Platform diving is probably A&M’s weakest board, Holmes said, while Tennessee’s strength is the freestyle.

“That’s not a strength of our team,” Holmes said. “Maybe if we had raced them in a different deal, it would have come out [differently]. They are really good [in the 400 freestyle], and that’s where we need to be better.”

The 19th-ranked A&M women got a fifth-place finish from junior Chloe Stepanek in the 100 freestyle (48.20), improving 12 spots from last year. Aviv Barzelay placed 10th in the 200 backstroke in a career-best 1:52.91. The Aggie women also placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with juniors Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett and Olivia Theall and Stepanek finishing in 3:14.88.

A&M, which had a rough first day, finished ninth with 583.5 points. Florida won its 17th women’s title but first since 2009 with 1,255 points followed by Tennessee (950.5), Kentucky (946), Alabama (951), LSU (775), Georgia (756), Auburn (688), South Carolina (587), A&M, Arkansas (530), Missouri (418) and Vanderbilt (169).

“Place-wise, we definitely need to be better,” A&M women’s coach Steve Bultman said. “The first day definitely took the air out of our sails, but they fought back. We had some good swims and picked up a few more people for NCAAs. We just need to sit down and figure out what that looks like.”

NOTES — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey handed out the trophies. ... Other A&M women placing were junior Abby Grottle (17th, 1,650 freestyle, 16:12.04); junior Desirea Mangaoang (18th, 200 breaststroke, 2:11.66); freshman Rachel Love (20th, 1,650 freestyle, 16:17.33); junior Abigail Ahrens (21st, 200 backstroke, 1:55.25); and junior Charlotte Longbottom (24th, 2:14.14). ... Other A&M men placing were senior Kaloyan Bratanov (13th, 100 freestyle, 42.97); freshman Connor Foote (18th, 100 freestyle, personal-best 42.85). ... A&M’s men divers, which spurred the team’s strong start, ended with 275 points, the most since joining the SEC.