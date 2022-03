ATLANTA — Texas A&M’s Bobbi Kennett, Kaitlyn Owens, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek finished 19th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a season-best time of 1 minute, 28.73 seconds at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Chloe Ceyanes placed 23rd in the 1-meter springboard dive.

The Aggies will competein four of five individual swimming events Friday along with the 400 medley relay and the 3-meter springboard dive.