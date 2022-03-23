 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aggies compete in two relays to open NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships

  • 0
Texas A&M logo

ATLANTA — Texas A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Collin Fuchs and Clayton Bobo placed 21st in the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6 minutes, 19.54 seconds on the opening day of the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center on Wednesday. Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Bratanov also finished 25th in the 200 medley relay in 1:24.38. The meet will continue Thursday with A&M competing in the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 1-meter springboard dive.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert