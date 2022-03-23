ATLANTA — Texas A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Collin Fuchs and Clayton Bobo placed 21st in the 800-yard freestyle relay in 6 minutes, 19.54 seconds on the opening day of the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at McAuley Aquatic Center on Wednesday. Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Bratanov also finished 25th in the 200 medley relay in 1:24.38. The meet will continue Thursday with A&M competing in the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 1-meter springboard dive.
Aggies compete in two relays to open NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
