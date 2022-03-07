Aggies at Zone D championships

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on the University of Wisconsin campus Monday through Wednesday.

The men are led by senior Kurtis Mathews who at the Southeastern Conference championships won the 1-meter and was second in the 3-meter. Sophomore Victor Povzner was second in the 1-meter. Also competing for the men will be Allen Bottego, Rhett Hensley, Shane Mardick, Kyle Sanchez and Tony Stewart, while women competitors are senior Chloe Ceyanes, junior Alyssa Clairmont sophomore Payton Props and senior Aimee Wilson.