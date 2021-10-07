Aggie women's swimming and diving team wins season opener

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 16 events to beat Houston 163.5-130.5 as the Aggies opened their season Thursday at the CRWC Natatorium.

A&M sophomore transfer Abby Grottle won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10 minutes, 7.53 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:55.85. Sophomore Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.65) and the 100 freestyle (50.18), and sophomore Olivia Theall won the 200 butterfly (2:02.04) and the 100 butterfly (54.52). Freshman Aviv Barzelay also won a pair of events, taking the 100 backstroke (55.16) and the 200 backstroke (2:00.11).

Senior Aimee Wilson won the 1-meter springboard dive with 303.15 points and the 3-meter dive with 342.75.

A&M will host Texas on Oct. 15.