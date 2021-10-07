 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's swimming and diving team wins season opener
0 comments

Aggie women's swimming and diving team wins season opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSTON — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 16 events to beat Houston 163.5-130.5 as the Aggies opened their season Thursday at the CRWC Natatorium.

A&M sophomore transfer Abby Grottle won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10 minutes, 7.53 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:55.85. Sophomore Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.65) and the 100 freestyle (50.18), and sophomore Olivia Theall won the 200 butterfly (2:02.04) and the 100 butterfly (54.52). Freshman Aviv Barzelay also won a pair of events, taking the 100 backstroke (55.16) and the 200 backstroke (2:00.11).

Senior Aimee Wilson won the 1-meter springboard dive with 303.15 points and the 3-meter dive with 342.75.

A&M will host Texas on Oct. 15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert