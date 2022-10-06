Aggie women's swimming and diving team opens season with victory over Cougars

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team opened the season with a 166-123 victory over Houston on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies won 15 of 16 events. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 41.74 seconds. Stepanek won the 200 freestyle (1:48.75) and 200 backstroke (1:59.67). Theall won the 200 butterfly (1:59.62) and 100 butterfly (53.85), and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:07.28) and 500 freestyle (4:56.84).

Manita Sathianchokwisan also won the 50 freestyle (23.63) and 100 freestyle (51.85), and Alyssa Clairmont swept the springboard events, winning the 1-meter dive with 325.58 points and 3-meter dive with 345.83.