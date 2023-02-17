The No. 19 Texas A&M women set multiple personal bests and ended the night with their fastest time of the season in the 400-yard medley relay on Friday night at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.

A&M’s Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek finished seventh in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 31.89 seconds.

“It’s our best time of the year by over a second, so that’s exciting to see that happen, and I really think we can go faster at NCAA, so that was good,” A&M women’s head coach Steve Bultman said.

Along with the final swim of the night, Bultman said he also was impressed with his group’s first swim of the night, which came from Joelle Reddin in the 200 butterfly. Reddin finished 20th in a personal-best 1:58.61. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished fourth in the main finals of the event at 1:55.17, while Danielle Hepler finished 12th (1:56.81).

Theall and Bobbi Kennett were the lone A&M women to earn a top 10 finish on Friday. Kennett placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

“There’s some barriers in swimming ... some of the events in the 200 to get under 2 minutes is a pretty big deal, and Joelle Reddin got under it in the 200 fly for the first time,” Bultman said. “That was pretty good, ending up going faster than night one, 1:58. And then Andrea Perttula getting under a minute in the breaststroke. That’s a pretty big deal.”

The Aggie women remained in ninth place in the team standings with 470 points after the fourth of five nights. Florida leads at 962 followed by Tennessee (709.5), Kentucky (698), LSU (624) and Georgia (577.5).

“It’s been a long meet and people are tired, but we know that happens,” Bultman said. “We talk about that, so our goal is to get as many girls qualified for second swims tomorrow morning as we can. We’re trying to get girls qualified for NCAAs, and we feel like we picked up a few more, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

For the No. 11 A&M men, head coach Jay Holmes felt his Aggies might struggle to score points Friday. Two of the team’s strengths in diving and individual medley events were not on the schedule, and the Aggie men slipped from second to third in the team standings.

“I knew coming in this could be the weakest part, and it turned out to be,” Holmes said. “I think tomorrow is probably a better day for us ... 200s of back and breast, the 100 ... we have platform diving, so we have some things to be looking forward to tomorrow.”

The best individual finish for the Aggie men on Friday came courtesy of Andres Puente, who placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 51.96.

The Aggie men ended the night with a fifth-place finish in the 400 yard medley race (3:04.95).

Florida retained its large lead in the men’s standings with 1,056.5 points followed by Auburn (774.5), A&M (765), Tennessee (727.5) and Georgia (584.5).

“Definitely did not want Auburn to catch us there, but Auburn pulled ahead of us today because they had a really good day,” Holmes said. “It’s the SEC. There’s nothing easy. Everything’s hard, and every little thing is just magnified because this is just a super conference to be a part of. There’s nothing else like it in the NCAA.”

NOTES — A&M’s Stepanek was named the SEC women’s swimming and diving scholar-athlete of the year Friday. The junior has a 4.0 grade-point average in biomedical sciences and is a CSCAA Scholar All-American. Stepanek is the third Aggie to earn the award, joining Lisa Bratton (2018) and Sarah Gibson (2017).