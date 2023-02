COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational.

Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.