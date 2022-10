The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin.

Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m.

All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second, Indiana eighth and A&M 14th.

The Texas women are ranked third followed by No. 13 Indiana and No. 22 A&M.