Aggie swimmers ready for US Olympic Team Trials

If pressure mounts during the trials, Casas said it will come from the long buildup to get to this moment.

“I’ve been working for this for years,” he said. “It’s your goal, your dream to make Team USA. There definitely is a lot of pressure, and I’d say if it hadn’t been for this past NCAAs — the pressure to win and for me to go and win three times — I think I might be hurting a little bit mentally, because it definitely was an adjustment for me to go into a meet like that and everybody expect me to win and expect me to perform. I’m glad that I did.”

On the women’ side, A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek was locked down in her hometown of Northport, New York, when the pandemic first hit. She wasn’t able to train for two months, then she gained access to a weight room and rigged a bungee-cord system to the fence in her backyard, so she could swim “laps” in her family pool. She also got some brief training in the pool with her club team before coming to A&M last summer.