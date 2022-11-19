Aggie men's swimming team wins Art Adamson Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s swimming team won the team title at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies led after the first two days and finished Friday’s action with 1,144 points followed Alabama (845), Southern California (636.5), LSU (406), TCU (364.5) and Air Force (157).

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski led a sweep of the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke, winning in 1 minute, 40.07 seconds. Baylor Nelson took second (1:41.17) followed by Thomas Shomper in third (1:42.21). Alex Sanchez also won the 200 breaststroke in 1:51.09, an NCAA A cut time and school record.

The Aggie women placed third in the final team standings. Alabama won the women’s team title with 792 points followed by USC (750), A&M (667), LSU (502), Arkansas (432.5), Washington State (278.5) and TCU (143).

Leading A&M’s women Friday, Olivia Theall placed second in the 200 butterfly (1:54.81), and Chloe Stepanek took second in the 100 freestyle (47.94). Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Theall and Stepanek also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:15.49).