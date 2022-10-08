Aggie men's swimming and diving team places second at SMU Classic

DALLAS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won two relays Saturday and finished second at the six-team SMU Classic.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 25.45 seconds. Foote’s 20.23 in the 50 butterfly leg is the second-fasted in school history. Foote, Bratanov, Gogulski and Baylor Nelson also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:18.66.

Puente also won the 200 breaststroke (1:54.68). Gogulski placed second in the 200 backstroke (1:42.84), and Nelson took second in the 200 individual medley (1:43.32).

Texas won the men’s team title with 348 points followed by A&M (306), Missouri (298), Michigan (280), Louisville (220) and SMU (196).

A&M will compete next against Texas and Indiana on Oct. 21 in Austin.