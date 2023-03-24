MINNEAPOLIS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had four top 16 finishes and remained in 13th place Friday at the NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

A&M freshman Baylor Nelson placed 10th in the 400-meter individual medley in a career-best 3:38.11, while freshman Connor Foote placed 15th in the 100 butterfly (45.41). Victor Povzner finished 13th in the 3-meter springboard dive with 398.05 points. And Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Foote, and Kaloyan Bratanov finished 13th in the 400 medley relay in 3:04.31.

A&M finished the night with 65 points. California leads the meet with 315 followed by Arizona State (302) and Texas (292). The Aggies are chasing Auburn and Virginia Tech (t-ninth, 96), Louisville (11th, 71) and Virginia (12th, 67).

The meet ends Saturday.