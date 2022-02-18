Aggie men remain in fifth, women sixth at SEC swimming and diving meet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team remained in fifth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday, while the Aggie women remained in sixth.

Junior Ethan Gogulski helped lead the Aggie men’s effort on Day 4 by taking second in the 100-yard backstroke in 45.42 seconds, the second-fastest time in school history. Andres Puente also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 52.44.

On the women’s side, A&M’s Aviv Barzelay, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek finished fifth in the 400 medley relay in an NCAA automatic qualifying time of 3:31.66. Kennett also placed eighth in the 100 breakstroke (59.36).

The meet will wrap up Saturday.