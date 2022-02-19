Aggie men finish fifth, women sixth at SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen and Andres Puente earned medals to help the Aggie men finish fifth at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.

Gogulski placed second in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 39.58 seconds, while Fers Erzen finished third (1:40.31). Puente finished third in the 200 breaststroke in 1:52.77. Kaloyan Bratanov also finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (42.39) for the Aggie men.

The Aggie women finished sixth. A&M’s Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Chloe Stepanek set an NCAA automatic qualifying time in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:14.24, good for fourth place. Aviv Barzelay also placed sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:53.77).

Florida won the men’s team title with 1,414 points followed by Tennessee and Alabama (938), Georgia (919) and A&M (865.5). Tennessee took the women’s title with 1,313.5 points followed by Kentucky (1,043), Alabama (1,038), Georgia (986), Florida (905) and A&M (625).