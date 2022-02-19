 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie men finish fifth, women sixth at SEC Swimming & Diving Championships
0 Comments

Aggie men finish fifth, women sixth at SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Anze Fers Erzen and Andres Puente earned medals to help the Aggie men finish fifth at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday.

Gogulski placed second in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 39.58 seconds, while Fers Erzen finished third (1:40.31). Puente finished third in the 200 breaststroke in 1:52.77. Kaloyan Bratanov also finished fifth in the 100 freestyle (42.39) for the Aggie men.

The Aggie women finished sixth. A&M’s Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Chloe Stepanek set an NCAA automatic qualifying time in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:14.24, good for fourth place. Aviv Barzelay also placed sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:53.77).

Florida won the men’s team title with 1,414 points followed by Tennessee and Alabama (938), Georgia (919) and A&M (865.5). Tennessee took the women’s title with 1,313.5 points followed by Kentucky (1,043), Alabama (1,038), Georgia (986), Florida (905) and A&M (625).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert