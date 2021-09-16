 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie Jessica Macaulay ranked second on cliff diving circuit
0 comments

Aggie Jessica Macaulay ranked second on cliff diving circuit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Texas A&M diver Jessica Macaulay is ranked second in women’s cliff diving through three of five events in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Macaulay, who competed for A&M from 2010-14, finished second at the most recent event Sept. 12 in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, posting a score of 343.8 points. She took third in the first two events with 300.55 in Saint-Raphael, France, in June and 324.95 in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in August. The final two events are set for Wednesday in Puglia, Italy, and Sept. 26 in Polignano a Mare, Italy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert