Aggie Jessica Macaulay ranked second on cliff diving circuit

Former Texas A&M diver Jessica Macaulay is ranked second in women’s cliff diving through three of five events in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Macaulay, who competed for A&M from 2010-14, finished second at the most recent event Sept. 12 in Downpatrick Head, Ireland, posting a score of 343.8 points. She took third in the first two events with 300.55 in Saint-Raphael, France, in June and 324.95 in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in August. The final two events are set for Wednesday in Puglia, Italy, and Sept. 26 in Polignano a Mare, Italy.