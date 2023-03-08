MINNEAPOLIS — Five Aggies qualified for the national meet Wednesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

Victor Povzner placed third in the men’s 3-meter springboard dive with 774.75 points followed by teammates Rhett Hensley (seventh, 746.75) and Takuto Endo (eighth, 745.25). All three qualified for the NCAA Men’s Championships set for March 22-25 in Minneapolis.