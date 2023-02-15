Frustration has become part of the growing process with the Texas A&M women’s basketball team.

The Aggies (6-16) are in last place in the Southeastern Conference with an 1-11 record. They have won one game in the 56 days and are riding a four-game losing streak. Yet, A&M is arguably playing its best starting with a 75-73 victory over Georgia with all the losses by single digits, the last 70-62 at Mississippi State.

“It’s just the maturity of them understanding, yes we’re playing hard; yes we’re doing some things; we’re this close,” A&M first-year head coach Joni Taylor said. “But we’re at a point now where we’ve got to figure out how to win that game. The fine line between understanding that we’re young and this is a process all that is absolutely true. But there are some things that we’re doing that we just can’t do.”

A&M had two trying stretches in the Mississippi State loss. The Bulldogs started with a 10-0 run as A&M missed four shots and had two turnovers.

“We don’t have the breathing room to give people a 10-0 advantage on us and when it’s mistakes that we’re causing on our own,” Taylor said.

The Aggies battled back to within 59-57 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left only to have another lull. A&M missed three field goals, two free throws and had two turnovers as Mississippi State scored six straight points to push its lead to eight with only 35 seconds left.

“Sunday was disappointing,” Taylor said. “Mississippi State is a very good team, and credit them, they finished the game out. But the way we started the game was disappointing and how we finished the game was disappointing. They’ve got to understand you’ve got to put a full game together. Why we would come out and not be locked in, I don’t know. [I was] glad we were able to fight back and show some good moments.”

Taylor understands the struggle at the end, because A&M hasn’t learned to close games, dropping to 2-7 in contests decided by single digits, “but not the start,” she said.

A&M has an opportunity to finish SEC play strong because three of its remaining four games are against teams with a combined 9-27 record. The stretch starts at Auburn (13-11, 3-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers, tied with Florida for 10th, were in last place a month ago, but won three straight games starting with a 77-76 overtime victory over rival Ole Miss. Auburn had a chance to stretch its winning streak to four with a victory against Arkansas, but the Tigers missed a pair of free throws while trailing by a point with seven seconds left as the Razorbacks escaped with a 54-51 victory. Auburn has been thumped since by South Carolina 83-48 and Alabama 69-46.

Auburn shot 40.7% from the field (79 of 194) in the three victories, but only 30.2% (54-179) in its current three-game losing streak. The Tigers and the Aggies are the SEC’s worst-shooting teams with Auburn at 39.5% and A&M at 37.8%.

A&M’s key to success is handling Auburn’s pressure, Taylor said. The Tigers average 9.5 steals per game to rank fifth in the league and they force 19 turnovers per game to rank third.

“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t put them in position to score points off of our turnovers,” Taylor said. “That’s something we haven’t handled well when teams have pressured us or when we had [to deal with] physical teams. They thrive on using defense to score for them and we’ve got to make sure we don’t let that happen.”

Auburn has been good to the Aggies ever since they joined the SEC, going 16-0 against the Tigers.

NOTES – This is Auburn’s Play4K Pink Game. … A&M is 0-9 on the road this season. …. Auburn is led in scoring by junior guard/forward Aicha Coulibaly (16.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and senior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson (12.6 ppg). …. A&M’s leading scorers are freshman forward Janiah Barker (12.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), freshman guard Sydney Bowles (8.4 ppg), junior guard Sahara Jones (8.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and graduate post Aaliyah Patty (8.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg). … Auburn second-year head coach Johnnie Harris was at A&M under Gary Blair from 2007-12 before she went to Mississippi State when it hired longtime Aggie assistant Vic Schaefer. Harris’ staff includes associate head coach/recruiting coordinator Damitria Buchanan who played at A&M (2007-10) and sports performance assistant athletic director Jen Jones who held the same post at A&M (2004-17). ... A&M will be home Monday to play Missouri (15-10, 4-8), which has lost eight of nine.