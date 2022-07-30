A&M swimming teams earn academic honors

•16 Aggie women earn academic honors: The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team had 16 named Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

First-teamers were Aviv Barzelay (General Studies), Jordan Buechler (Mechanical Engineering), Chloe Ceyanes (Health), Alyssa Clairmont (Psychology), Kaitlyn Owens (Pre-Veterinary Medicine), Chloe Stepanek (Pre-Medicine) and Aimee Wilson (Anthropology). Second-teamers were Abigail Ahrens (Education), Abby Grottle (Management & Marketing), Sarah Holt (Business Administration), Charlotte Longbottom (Sport Management), Andrea Perttula (Psychology), Kylie Powers (Geology), Payton Props (General Studies), Joelle Reddin (Education) and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (Public Health).

A&M as a team had a 3.47 grade-point average in the spring semester to be a CSCAA All-America team. Players to earn first-team honors had to have a GPA of at least 3.5 and competed in their national championship. Second-team honors were for those with at least a 3.50 GPA and a “B” standard time for their national championship or diving zone qualification meet.

Divers Ceyanes and Clairmont earned scholar All-America honors for the second straight season along with swimmers Longbottom, Powers, Stepanek and Traipe.

• 6 Aggie men earn academic honors: The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team had six named Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

First-teamers were Jace Brown (Sport Management), Anze Fers Erzen (Psychology) and Vincent Ribeiro (Engineering). Second-teamers were Clayton Conklin (Construction Engineering), Jacob Schababerle (Mechanical Engineering) and Thomas Shomper (Finance).

Senior Schababerle and junior Brown earned scholar All-America honors for the second straight season.

— Eagle staff report