A&M men climb to fifth at SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

The Texas A&M men moved into fifth place at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships after Thursday’s action. A&M has 457.5 points.
Anze Fers Erzen was fifth in the 400 IM in a time of 3 minutes, 45.42 seconds. Munzy Kabbara, Puente and Vincent Ribeiro went head-to-head in the B-final, all lowering their times from prelims. Munzy Kabbara took 11th ( 3:46.15), Andres Puente 12th (3:46.24), and Ribeiro was next (3:47.80).
“We are in a battle,” head coach Jay Holmes said. “The parity of our conference continues to get better. Every point and every touch create point-swings that are magnified when the points are this tight.”
Jace Brown added points for the Aggies in the 100 fly with a top-15 time of 47.03. Kaloyan Bratanov rounded out the day for A&M in a tie for 11th in the 200 free, finishing in 1:34.06.
For the women, Chloe Stepanek finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.14). Jordan Buechler was 16th (1:46.68) The Aggies are in sixth place after three days with 363 points.
Joelle Reddin made her finals debut in the 400 IM and lowered her career best, set during the morning session, to finish sixth in the C-final with a time of 4:17.44. Olivia Theall and Sarah Holt also added points in the evening session, with Theall clocking in at 52.35 to place eighth and Holt claimed 19th, recording a new personal best time of 52.92.
Alyssa Clairmont in the 3-meter final, placed eighth with a score of 297.75. Despite just missing the cut for the A-final, Chloe Ceyanes and Aimee Wilson added key points for the Aggies with top-10 finishes. Ceyanes took ninth with a score of 306.25 and Wilson was just behind her in 10th with a score of 302.80.