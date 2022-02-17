A&M men climb to fifth at SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

The Texas A&M men moved into fifth place at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships after Thursday’s action. A&M has 457.5 points.

Anze Fers Erzen was fifth in the 400 IM in a time of 3 minutes, 45.42 seconds. Munzy Kabbara, Puente and Vincent Ribeiro went head-to-head in the B-final, all lowering their times from prelims. Munzy Kabbara took 11th ( 3:46.15), Andres Puente 12th (3:46.24), and Ribeiro was next (3:47.80).

“We are in a battle,” head coach Jay Holmes said. “The parity of our conference continues to get better. Every point and every touch create point-swings that are magnified when the points are this tight.”

Jace Brown added points for the Aggies in the 100 fly with a top-15 time of 47.03. Kaloyan Bratanov rounded out the day for A&M in a tie for 11th in the 200 free, finishing in 1:34.06.

For the women, Chloe Stepanek finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.14). Jordan Buechler was 16th (1:46.68) The Aggies are in sixth place after three days with 363 points.