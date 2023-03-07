Eleven Aggies are trying to qualify for NCAA Championships. Women competing will be Alyssa Clairmont, Joslyn Oakley, Payton Props and Mayson Richards, while on the men’s side it will be Victor Povzner, Allen Bottego, Tony Stewart, Rhett Hensley, Takuto Endo, Kyle Sanchez and Matthew Aigner.

Tuesday will feature the women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter. Wednesday will be the women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter. Men’s and women’s platform will be Thursday. On the women’s side, the top nine divers on the springboards will earn a spot to compete at NCAA Championships and the top 10 will advance on platform. The men’s side has seven qualifying spots on the 1-meter, nine on the 3-meter and five on platform.