17 Aggie men qualified for US swimming trials

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had 17 members qualify for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials set for two waves at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

A&M’s Jace Brown, Jake Gibbons, Ethan Gogulski, Tyler Hulet, Seth Reno, Steven Richardson, Alexander Sanchez, Jacob Shababerle and Mike Thibert will compete in Wave I that began Friday and runs through Monday. Shaine Casas, Adam Koster and Jonathan Tybur will compete in Wave II on June 13-20. Carter Nelson, Tanner Olson, Hudson Smith, Mark Theall and Benjamin Walker also qualified but will not participate in the trials.