17 Aggie men qualified for US swimming trials

The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had 17 members qualify for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials set for two waves at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
A&M’s Jace Brown, Jake Gibbons, Ethan Gogulski, Tyler Hulet, Seth Reno, Steven Richardson, Alexander Sanchez, Jacob Shababerle and Mike Thibert will compete in Wave I that began Friday and runs through Monday. Shaine Casas, Adam Koster and Jonathan Tybur will compete in Wave II on June 13-20. Carter Nelson, Tanner Olson, Hudson Smith, Mark Theall and Benjamin Walker also qualified but will not participate in the trials.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!