13 Aggie women to compete at US Olympic swimming, diving trials

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will have 13 current or former members compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Swimming trials will be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. A&M’s Kara Eisenmann, Kylie Powers, Alaya Smith and Camryn Toney are competing in Wave I that began Friday and runs through Monday. Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat, Sarah Gibson, Breeja Larson, Taylor Pike, Chloe Stepanek and Caroline Theil will compete in Wave II from June 13-20.

A&M’s Charlye Campbell will compete in the diving trials from Sunday through June 13 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.