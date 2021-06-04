 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13 Aggie women to compete at US Olympic swimming, diving trials
0 comments

13 Aggie women to compete at US Olympic swimming, diving trials

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will have 13 current or former members compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Swimming trials will be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. A&M’s Kara Eisenmann, Kylie Powers, Alaya Smith and Camryn Toney are competing in Wave I that began Friday and runs through Monday. Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat, Sarah Gibson, Breeja Larson, Taylor Pike, Chloe Stepanek and Caroline Theil will compete in Wave II from June 13-20.

A&M’s Charlye Campbell will compete in the diving trials from Sunday through June 13 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert