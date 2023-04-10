Koko Wooley and the Texas A&M softball team seem to be hitting their stride.

Wooley had three hits in leading the 24th-ranked Aggies to a 5-1 victory over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play Monday night at Davis Diamond. Wooley’s two-run triple in the fourth made it 4-1 and that was more than enough for relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy who allowed only one hit in four innings.

A&M (25-13, 8-7) swept the series against Mississippi State (23-16, 3-8) with stifling pitching. The Aggies allowed only one run in every game as the Bulldogs hit a meager .139 (10 of 72) and drew only five walks. Kennedy played a big part as the sophomore left-hander also pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings in Sunday’s 2-1 victory to get the win.

“Emiley Kennedy was lights out again tonight,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said.

A&M’s offense, which had struggled in the series except for a four-run sixth inning in the 9-1 run-rule series opening victory, had a much better game with Wooley leading the way. The sophomore lined a shot into right-center field for a double in the first. The left-handed hitter smashed a grounder over the first-base bag in the fourth with two outs and the speedster beat out a ground ball to second in the fifth. It was her first multi-hit effort in nine games.

“I feel like I have been seeing the ball a lot better,” Wooley said. “I ‘ve been fast through the [batter’s] box lately and this weekend I tried to focus in on being late and hitting ball the opposite way. That has helped me out and I was successful there.”

Wooley, who was hitting .357 at the end of February, had watched her average fall to .280 entering this series. The shortstop had one or no hits in 21 of the last 22 games until Monday night which was her third straight game to bat second in the order this year. She batted leadoff for the first 28 games, but moved to fifth for the Kentucky series. She also batted sixth and seventh in the last two weeks.

“I hate leadoff, because I get myself worked up,” Wooley said. “I’ve talked to them about it; ‘I’m telling you, move me down, I’ll start hitting.’”

It’s a small sample, but in three games batting second she is 5 for 11 with three runs and three RBIs.

“I like second better because I’m still setting the tone of the game, but it’s less pressure to me,” Wooley said. “I’m more comfortable.”

To prove her point, leadoff batter Keely Williams made an out in the first inning, but Wooley hit a double and junior Trinity Cannon rifled a single into left. Junior Julia Cottrill knocked in a run with a groundout and senior Morgan Smith delivered a two-out RBI single.

“I liked my double,” Wooley said. “The double set the tone and it got me going.”

Ford is receptive to keeping Wooley second who along with Williams would be able to put pressure on defenses with their speed, but there are variables, including Wooley being selective at the plate.

“If you look at Koko when the lights are on, she shines,” Ford said. “She really enjoys those opportunities and I feel like when she plays free [that’s key]. When she’s thinking about what she’s doing, she’s not that athlete. It’s not good for her. So she needs to go out and play the game the way Koko knows how to play it.”

A&M did that as a team against Mississippi State, getting its first home series sweep since March 26-28, 2021 against South Carolina.

“I think beating a team three times in a row, three days in a row is just impressive and hard to do no matter what,” Ford said.

A&M with the sweep bettered last year’s SEC record of 6-18 and matched the ’21 win total (8-16).

Mississippi State, which lost for the sixth straight time, scored in the third on a double by Paige Cook and a pair of wild pitches by A&M starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman.

NOTES – Approximately 10-15 fans sitting beyond the third-base line were escorted from the facility in the top of the third inning for making derogatory comments. The fans, who didn’t use vulgarity, failed to quit after being warned by security, which was made aware of the situation by an umpire. … A&M center fielder Allie Enright had two hits for the second time this year and the first time in 21 starts. The transfer from Arizona, who is the team’s best defensive outfielder, was momentarily shaken up when she collided with right fielder Smith on Cook’s double. … A&M will play Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a nonconference game. The Ragin’ Cajuns (30-10), who have been ranked much of the season, will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game at Baylor.