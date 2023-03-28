Trinity Cannon delivered the game-winning hit as the 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team rallied for two runs over the final two innings to beat Lamar 3-2 on Tuesday night in nonconference play at Davis Diamond.

Lamar (10-22, 3-3 Southland) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth on two solo home runs by Sam Bean and Mikaila Kenney, who was pinch hitting.

The Aggies (20-11, 4-5 SEC) tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the sixth on Koko Wooley’s single that drove in Julia Cottrill.

Then in the seventh, Keely Williams led off with a double to left-center field. Morgan Smith bunted to push Williams to third, then Cottrill walked to put runners on first and third. Cannon won the game with her single down the left-field line that easily scored Williams.

A&M’s Emily Leavitt (7-4) earned the win in the relief, throwing two hitless innings while striking out three.

Lamar reliever Cameron Niedenthal (2-4) took the loss. She gave up a run on two hits and one walk with no strikeouts over an inning.

A&M will host Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Wednesday then host No. 4 Tennessee for a three-game Southeastern Conference series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.