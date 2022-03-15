Trinity Cannon helps power Texas A&M softball team past Sam Houston State

Texas A&M sophomore Trinity Cannon drove in four runs to power the Aggie softball team to a 6-2 victory over Sam Houston State on Tuesday in nonconference play at Davis Diamond.

Cannon hit a two-run double in the first inning and a solo home run in the third to give the Aggies a 4-0 lead. She added a sacrifice fly in the sixth as A&M (16-8) bounced back from getting swept in its Southeastern Conference opening-series at Auburn.

“We really needed that win after a disappointing weekend at Auburn,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “It was really nice to come right back and get a win against a quality opponent. I thought Grace Uribe did a really nice job in the circle by eating up a lot of innings for us tonight and letting our other pitchers have some rest.”

Uribe (1-0) went the distance, allowing five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander didn’t pitch until Feb. 27 after breaking a bone in her nonthrowing hand.

A&M had nine hits. Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

“You can see how Koko Wooley has settled in and is really taking charge out there, and [freshman] Cayden Baker’s doing a nice job, whether she’s in center or left,” Evans said. “She’s really able to help us out and get good reads out there. It just makes us better.”

Cannon raised her average to .361 after hitting .194 last season.

“I think coming off this weekend and getting swept, we had a good morning practice and talked about who we really are,” Cannon said. “We were reminded that we have the items that we needed to beat them, so we came out against Sam Houston taking it very seriously, and I think we handled it very well.”

Sam Houston (9-15) got a two-run single from Elia Hebel in the sixth.

A&M will host fifth-ranked Florida (22-2, 2-1) in a three-game SEC series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Davis Diamond. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at noon Sunday.

• NOTES — A&M will have postgame fireworks after Friday night’s game at Davis Diamond as part of the 12th Man centennial celebration. The Friday firework shows will continue throughout the Aggies’ softball and baseball seasons.