Torres to transfer

Texas A&M softball infielder Mariana Torres announced via social media Tuesday that she’s transferring.
Torres batted .059 in 34 at-bats. She played in 34 games, making 17 starts. She knocked in four runs.
“I want to thank Coach [Jo] Evans and the entire staff at Texas A&M for giving me the opportunity to be an Aggie,” tweeted Torres, also thanking her teammates. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my academic and athletic career elsewhere. I can’t wait to see where God takes me to play the sport I love.”
Torres, who is from Georgetown, might have been hard pressed to find more playing time with all starters expected to return for the Aggies, though Evans didn’t have her contract renewed.
— Eagle staff report