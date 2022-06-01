 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Torres to transfer

  • 0

Texas A&M softball infielder Mariana Torres announced via social media Tuesday that she’s transferring.

Torres batted .059 in 34 at-bats. She played in 34 games, making 17 starts. She knocked in four runs.

“I want to thank Coach [Jo] Evans and the entire staff at Texas A&M for giving me the opportunity to be an Aggie,” tweeted Torres, also thanking her teammates. “With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my academic and athletic career elsewhere. I can’t wait to see where God takes me to play the sport I love.”

Torres, who is from Georgetown, might have been hard pressed to find more playing time with all starters expected to return for the Aggies, though Evans didn’t have her contract renewed.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Announcement Press Conference: Troy Claunch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert