Top-ranked Oklahoma rides big first inning to 20-0 victory over A&M

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M stood toe-to-toe with top-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, but a day later the Sooners showed why they’re head and shoulders above everybody else.

The Sooners scored nine runs in the first inning and the defending national champs cruised to a 20-0 victory over the Aggies in five innings to win the Norman Regional of the NCAA softball tournament on Sunday.

“We came out in the first inning with jitters and had a hard time getting outs,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’ve been so good at getting outs when opponents have given them to us, and we just didn’t do that. When you get off on a bad note like that, it’s just really hard to recover when you’re playing a good team like Oklahoma.”

Top-seeded Oklahoma (52-2) will play host to 16th-seeded Central Florida (49-12) next weekend in super regionals back at Marita Hynes Field. A&M (31-28) ends its season in regionals for the third straight tournament, and the second straight time in Norman. The Aggies lost their tourney opener last year and didn’t even get to play the Sooners.

This time, the Aggies opened with a solid 5-1 victory over Minnesota and followed with a well-played 3-2 loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners jumped on A&M for two runs in the first inning, but the nation’s best offensive team could manage only one more run in being held to three or less runs for only the sixth time as A&M’s bullpen shined. The Sooners took the suspense out of the rematch by scoring in every inning en route to the most-lopsided victory in tournament history, topping Georgia’s 17-0 regional win over Western Kentucky in 2015.

“When we put up nine [runs], or whatever it was, it’s kind of hard to know what to do next,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “That fueled us and it’s hard [for an opponent] to dig out of that."

OU had a trio of extra base hits in the first inning, including a two-run homer by Jocelyn Alo, but the Aggies also gave the Sooners plenty of help. OU loaded the bases against A&M senior starting pitcher Makinzy Herzog via a walk and a hit batter sandwiched around an Alo single. A&M added three errors in the frame that led to six unearned runs.

Herzog (9-8) got only one out, leaving after sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins failed to catch a popup for the second out. Junior Shaylee Ackerman gave up three hits and four runs in getting two outs to finish the first, with the runs unearned. OU built on the lead by roughing up freshman Emily Kennedy for eight earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Herzog and Kennedy had combined to allow only one earned run in five innings on Saturday against the Sooners.

Oklahoma, which leads the nation in home runs, added a three-run blast by Alyssa Brito in the third and a three-run shot by Tiare Jennings in the fourth. Alo was 3 for 3 as the Sooners had 12 hits. Jayda Coleman, Jennings and Brito each added two hits.

Herzog and senior Morgan Smith each managed a hit for A&M which was shut out for only the third time this season, the last time was 7-0 against Arizona State on March 6. OU’s Nicole May (14-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out six with no walks.

NOTES – It was A&M’s worst loss in the NCAA tournament since an 11-0 loss to Arizona State in the 2008 Women’s College World Series. … It was OU’s 37th run-rule victory of the season. … OU has hit 133 homers and allowed only eight. Alo hit her 27th, Jennings her 24th and Brito her 14th.