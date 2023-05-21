AUSTIN – Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford planned for the possibility of using three pitchers against Texas, just not all of them in the first inning.

A&M trailed by four runs before even batting as the 13th-seeded Longhorns rolled to an 11-5 victory to win the Austin Regional on Sunday at McCombs Field. Texas, which went through the double-elimination event unbeaten, advances to the best-of-3 super regionals. The Longhorns (45-13-1) will play fourth-seeded Tennessee (47-8), which won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles. A&M ends its third straight season in regionals, the second straight year to reach the championship game.

A&M, which dropped a 2-1 nail-biter to UT in Saturday’s winners’ bracket final, had its worst first inning since South Carolina scored four runs in the series opener on April 14. UT’s first four batters reached capped by Courtney Day’s two-run double to chase A&M senior starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman. Senior reliever Madison Preston didn’t fare much better, retiring only two of five batters before giving way to sophomore Emiley Kennedy who got the last out.

Kennedy had a tough second inning as Texas added two runs for a 6-1 lead without a hit. The Longhorns had three walks and a hit batter. An Aggie error made the runs unearned. The Aggies in the first two innings walked seven and hit a batter. A&M in the three previous regional games had walked a combined five and hit one batter, while allowing only five runs.

Both sides struggled adjusting to the strike zone of umpire Keith Kearney.

A&M ended up walking eight, while Texas walked four and it also hit one batter. Four of the runners to score for Texas reached via walks, while A&M cashed a walk and the hit batter.

“I think we executed our pitches the way we needed to execute it,” Ford said. “[Texas] just had a lot of barrels because the ball was over the white.”

UT was a modest 3 of 10 with runners in scoring position, but Day plated five with two swings, adding a bases-clearing double in the fifth when the Longhorns scored four to make it 10-2. UT set the table for Day with back-to-back infield hits from its bottom hitters, a sacrifice bunt and another A&M error that scored the first run. UT’s Bella Dayton walked for the third time to load the bases, setting the stage for Day’s double which led to A&M changing catchers and the ejection of third-base coach Jeff Harger.

A&M’s bench and fans were upset UT’s Mia Scott wasn’t called out on strikes before reaching on the error. A&M fans were extremely vocal on back-to-back pitches called balls to Day, one of them a check swing. Day fouled off a 2-1 pitch before the double.

Ford then came out to the circle in what everyone thought would be a pitching change, but it was to replace Cottrill at catcher with Valentine. Cottrill wasn’t thrown out, but she was told to go to the dugout, Ford said. While Ford was at the mound, Harger confronted Kearney, getting ejected.

“Us as coaches we’re always going to fight for our team and fight for our players,” Ford said. “Coach Harger, I think if you’ve watched him, he’s got a lot of passion and he’s got their backs and I am absolutely A-OK with what he did, because he’s going to have all of our players’ backs.”

A&M couldn’t turn its frustration into production. The Aggies were only 1 of 10 with runners in scoring position, a majestic three-run homer by freshman Valentine with two outs in the fifth off UT sophomore starting pitcher Mac Morgan.

“We had an opportunity to end the game early, but that was certainly a well-deserved home run, that ball went a long way,” Texas coach Mike White said.

Valentine launched Morgan’s first pitch beyond the road behind the fence in left-center field.

“She was attacking hitters early,” Valentine said. “At that point, we had nothing to lose, so I was taking a hack, so whatever happens, happens.”

The game plan was for A&M to go after Morgan, a transfer who was recruited and played last season for Ford at Arizona State.

“I felt like we were going to hit Mac,” Ford said. “I thought we barreled her all game. I felt like we got passive and that usually gets us in trouble. I thought we took some pitches that watching film, we shouldn’t have been taking.”

A&M, which was never retired in order, had a chance to put pressure on Texas in the bottom of the third after scoring single runs in each of the first two innings. Sophomore Koko Wooley reached on an infield hit and freshman Amari Harper reached on UT’s lone error of the game. No. 3 hitter Trinity Cannon flew out to move the runners up, but Morgan (18-3) struck out both junior Julia Cottrill and super senior Morgan Smith.

A&M when having two strikes was only 1 of 16. UT was 4 of 12 that included both of Day’s doubles and an RBI single by Viviana Martinez. The Longhorns also drew four walks with two strikes.

Kennedy, who pitched in all four regional games, threw 6.1 innings, striking out three and walking four. The sophomore left-hander allowed seven hits and seven runs, but only four were earned. She threw 124 pitches on Sunday, giving her 227 for the weekend.

NOTES – Intermittent rain fell throughout the game. … The crowd was 1,663, despite the dreary conditions. “A&M, they fought hard and it’s going to be an interesting series once we move to the SEC in a couple of years,” White said.

Texas 11, A&M 5

Texas;420;040;1;–11;10;1

Texas A&M;110;030;0;–;5;7;3

Shaylee Ackerman, Madison Preston (1), Emily Kennedy (1) and Julia Cottrill, Riley Valentine (5). Mac Morgan, Sophia Simpson (6) and Reese Atwood.

HR – Valentine (6th). W – Morgan, 18-3. L – Ackerman, 7-7.

Leading hitters – A&M: Koko Wooley 2-2; Rylen Wiggins 2-4; TEXAS: Courtney Day 2-5, 5 RBIs, 2 2Bs; Atwood 2-3, 2B

