(This story will be updated later in the day)

AUSTIN – The Texas A&M softball team spotted Texas four runs and couldn’t catch up as the Longhorns grabbed an 11-5 victory to win the Austin Regional on Sunday at McCombs Field.

UT’s first four batters reached capped by a two-run double by Courtney Day to chase starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman. Reliever Madison Preston didn’t fare much better as she retired only one of the five batters she faced before giving way to Emiley Kennedy.

A&M (35-21) made a game of it by scoring single runs in the first and second innings, but 13th-seeded Texas (45-13-1) offset that by scoring two runs in the second without a hit. The Longhorns took three walks, a hit batter and took advantage of an error, one of three the Aggies made.

A&M, which was never retired in order in the game, had a chance to make a game of it in the bottom of the third. Koko Wooley reached on an infield hit and Amari Harper reached on UT’s lone error of the game. No. 3 hitter Trinity Cannon flew out to move the runners up, but UT starting pitcher Mac Morgan (18-3) struck out Julia Cottrill and Morgan Smith.

A&M added its last runs on a three-run homer by freshman Riley Valentine, a no-doubter over the fence in left-center field in the fifth. The Longhorns had scored four in the top of the inning with Day having a bases-clearing triple.

Texas advances to super regionals to play the winner of the Knoxville (Tenn.) Region which had host fourth-ranked Tennessee unbeaten heading into the championship game.

A&M ends its third straight season in the regional round, the second straight in the championship game.

Kennedy, who pitched in all four regional games, threw 6.1 innings, striking out three and walking four. She allowed seven hits and seven runs, but only four were earned.

Wooley and Rylen Wiggens each had two hits.