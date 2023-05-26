Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Texas A&M sophomore softball player Bre Warren has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the former College Station player making the announcement Friday via social media.

“I’m blessed to have spent the time I have at Texas A&M,” Warren tweeted. “I will forever cherish the relationships I’ve made. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me in this next chapter.”

Warren batted .182 in 42 games this season, 23 of them starts.

Warren batted .308 as a freshman in 2021, with three homers and 28 runs batted in. She missed ’22 with an injury.