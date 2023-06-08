Texas A&M announced the signing of Arizona State outfielder Jazmine Hill on Friday. The transfer on Thursday took to social media to say she'd be rejoining former Sun Devil head coach Trisha Ford.

“I’m excited to have Jaz back with us,” Ford said in a school release. “She brings an instant boost to our lineup, and she is a premier outfielder. Jaz is someone that will bring a lot of energy and experience to Aggieland.”

Hill batted only .220 last year with 13 extra base hits and 23 runs batted in for the 22-26 Sun Devils. She’ll try to regain her hitting form under Ford and batting coach Jeff Harger that allowed her to hit .344 in her first three seasons with 30 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Hill earned third-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and was a second-team pick the following year. She graduated from ASU with a degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.

Extra Inning Softball listed Hill as one of the top six portal entries of the more than 200 who entered on May 15, the first day undergraduates could enter the portal and maintain eligibility for next season.

Hill potentially gives the Aggies much needed power in the outfield, where A&M will return freshman Keely Williams (.307, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs) and sophomore Allie Enright (.210, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs), but loses fifth-year senior Morgan Smith (.268, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs), while graduate Star Ferguson (.267, 3 RBIs) and sophomore Bre Warren (.182, 3 RBIs) have entered the transfer portal.

Hill also played some third base last season.