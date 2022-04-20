 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Haley Lee named finalist for national college softball player award

Texas A&M senior Haley Lee has been named a top 25 finalist for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday. Lee is second in the nation in batting average (.487) and fourth in on-base percentage (.616). She leads the Southeastern Conference in both categories as well as walks with 37. She has reached base safely in 38 of A&M’s 41 games.

The Aggies (24-17, 3-12) will host No. 2 Alabama (38-6, 13-5) for a three-game SEC series at Davis Diamond beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at noon Sunday.

