Texas A&M's Haley Lee, Makinzy Herzog on USA Softball’s player of year watch list

Texas A&M seniors Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog were named to USA Softball’s top 50 collegiate player of the year preseason watch list Wednesday.

Lee, who catches and plays first base, batted .422 last season with a school-record 25 home runs and 51 runs batted in. The third-team All-American’s .955 slugging percentage also was a school record. Herzog, who plays the outfield and pitches, batted .354 with 13 homers, 15 doubles and 37 RBIs. Herzog went 12-7 in the circle with a 2.94 earned run average.

Lee and Herzog were among 18 Southeastern Conference players on the list. The others were Florida fifth-year senior infielder Hannah Adams, Kentucky sophomore infielder Erin Coffel, Mississippi State graduate catcher/first baseman Mia Davidson, Florida senior infielder Charla Echols, Alabama senior pitcher Montana Fouts, Arkansas senior infielder Danielle Gibson, Arkansas senior pitcher Mary Haff, Alabama junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, Kentucky senior catcher Kayla Kowalik, Missouri sophomore infielder Jenna Laird, Tennessee junior outfielder Kiki Milloy, LSU sophomore infielder Taylor Pleasants, Tennessee senior pitcher Ashley Rogers, Alabama graduate infielder Kaylee Tow, Florida junior infielder Skylar Wallace and Missouri graduate outfielder Brooke Wilmes.