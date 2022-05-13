Texas A&M's Haley Lee makes All-SEC softball first team

Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named to the 21-player All-Southeastern Conference coaches’ softball first team, while senior pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog and freshman outfielder Katie Dack were part of the 21-player second team.

Lee is batting .410 for the season with 14 home runs and 41 runs batted in. Dack is hitting .299 with 12 homers and 12 RBIs, and Herzog is batting .238 with four homers and 29 RBIs. Herzog is also 9-7 in the circle with a 2.47 earned run average.

Lee batted .370 in SEC games with eight homers and 19 RBIs. Dack batted .314 with seven homers and 18 RBIs, and Herzog batted .246 with two homers and six RBIs in conference play. Herzog also went 4-5 in the circle with a 4.04 ERA against the SEC.

A&M (29-26) is expected to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament field that will be announced Sunday night.