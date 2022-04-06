Texas A&M's Haley Lee lethal no matter where she bats in the order

The Texas A&M softball team is trying to get the most from Haley Lee’s lethal bat.

The senior All-American batted second for the season’s first 28 games, but she’s batted leadoff the last seven games. Lee also has batted third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh in her career.

“It’s been fun moving around ... I’m not going to lie, getting to experience some other opportunities,” Lee said.

Lee is batting .495 (48 of 97) this season with eight home runs and 33 runs batted in. She has nine doubles and a .835 slugging percentage. She’s walked 31 times. Her batting average ranks sixth in the country and her .617 on-base percentage is third best.

Lee’s latest move was more about helping freshman Koko Wooley, who dropped from leadoff to ninth in the Aggies’ batting order.

“Koko Wooley is a person who thinks she’s supposed to get on [base] every single time,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “She gives herself no slack, and sometimes she puts a little bit too much pressure on herself.”

Wooley is batting .360, good for third on the team, but her .408 on-base average is only sixth among the regulars. She’s struck out 20 times and walked seven.

“I thought let’s put her down in the nine, and let’s let her get a feel for the game, get out there and play some defense and relax,” Evans said.

Wooley was 0 for 3 in her first game batting ninth but has been 5 for 18 since with eight runs scored. She has five of her nine RBIs and struck out only once since moving to the No. 9 hole.

“It just felt like the right thing to do,” Evans said. “It’s really paid off. And once you get through the first round of [at-bats], it feels like she’s leading off and Haley’s in the two [hole].”

Lee is 10 for 22 since moving to leadoff with one home run and seven RBIs. She’s walked seven times.

“I would stick to the same game plan, whether I was in the leadoff, second or third hole,” Lee said. “Personally, at the end of the day, you’re going to see the same pitches.”

Lee batted third last season for the first 37 games, then batting second or leadoff the rest of the year. Where she batted didn’t alter the results as she hit .422 with 25 home runs and 51 RBIs. That dwarfed her production from the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season when she hit .324 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

A&M opted to put Lee in the second spot this season for several reasons, including analytics which showed she should get 30 or more at-bats. It’s hard to argue with success. Lee statistically is having her best season except for home runs. She’s averaging a homer every 12.1 at-bats compared to one every 6.2 at-bats last season. Teams are pitching around Lee, who is averaging a walk every 3.1 at-bats compared to one every 4.3 at-bats last year.

In addition to moving Lee into the leadoff spot, A&M moved Rylen Wiggins to the second spot with fellow sophomore Trinity Cannon batting third. Wiggins, who hit only one homer last season, has eight to tie Lee for the team lead. Cannon has six homers to rank third on the team.

With the revised batting order, A&M has averaged 9.3 runs per game.Those numbers are skewed after four games against Abilene Christian and Incarnate Word, which have NCAA RPI ratings of 199th and 244th, respectively. But A&M did score 24 runs in a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Georgia.

A&M went into the season with Lee batting second behind the speedy Wooley, who has stolen 22 of 23 bases. Senior Makinzy Herzog hit third followed by senior Morgan Smith and junior Shaylee Ackerman.

Smith, who has never hit for much power, is batting .323 with two homers and 17 RBIs, but Herzog (.241, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs) and Ackerman (.172, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) have been mired in season-long slumps. They combined to hit .324 last season with 25 homers and 74 RBIs.

Herzog is coming off back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time this season heading into a crucial three-game SEC series against 21st-ranked LSU. The Aggies (23-12, 2-7) are in next-to-last place in the SEC standings, a game back of the Tigers (22-15, 3-6). Statistically, the teams are similar. A&M is hitting .302 with 39 homers and LSU is hitting .295 with 39 homers. LSU has a 2.64 earned run average to rank sixth in the league and A&M is next at 2.75.

LSU didn’t have a midweek game after getting swept at home last weekend by Kentucky. The Tigers have lost five of their last six games.

“Hopefully with the long week we can reset and get back to some basics and be where we need to be,” LSU coach Ben Torina said on the school’s website.

A&M, which played ACU last weekend in a nonconference series, has won five straight, including Tuesday’s 10-2 run-rule victory over Incarnate Word.

“I think we’re ready to keep that momentum going against LSU this weekend,” Lee said.

