Texas A&M’s Julia Cottrill and Rylen Wiggins made the All-Southeastern Conference softball first team, and Koko Wooley made the second team Friday.

Cottrill finished the SEC regular season ranked third in the conference in RBIs (22), fourth in doubles (six) and fifth in total bases (49).

Wiggins led A&M and ranked eighth in the SEC in batting average (.349) and on-base percentage (.453) during league play.

Wooley ranked fifth in hits (26) and tied for the league-lead in triples (three) during SEC play.