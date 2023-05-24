Texas A&M freshman catcher Riley Valentine plans to transfer, making the announcement Tuesday via social media.

“Thank you Aggieland, my teammates and coaching staff for a great freshman year,” she tweeted. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I’m excited to see what my future holds.”

Valentine went out with a bang, hitting a mammoth three-run home run in A&M’s season-ending 11-5 loss at Texas on Sunday in the championship of the Austin Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Valentine also a three-run homer for her first collegiate hit. She batted .188 (12 for 64) for the season with half of her hits home runs to rank third on the team. She had 20 runs batted in, which tied for sixth. She had 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. Valentine played in 40 games, starting 20.

Valentine, who is from Phoenix, was a late summer addition last year for newly hired A&M coach Trisha Ford who came from Arizona State.

Valentine was the 26th rated prospect in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning. She hit 26 homers her last two years in high school.