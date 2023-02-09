Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers.

Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.

Ford, who spent the last six seasons at Arizona State, had a stress-free start as A&M built a 2-0 lead after only three batters. The Aggies stretched their lead to 8-0 as Leavitt was perfect through three innings.

Ford used five pinch-hitters as the Aggies had 10 hits and eight walks in ending the game after four at-bats via the run-rule.

“I definitely want to start off on the right foot,” Ford said. “I think it’s important to me. This place, I’ve really enjoyed it and I want to make this university proud. I want this area to be proud, the community to be proud. And I want it for the players. They’ve worked really, really hard this fall.”

Ford brought in 11 newcomers and all but one saw action Thursday.

Cottrill, who helped Oklahoma State make three straight Women’s College World Series, had an RBI triple in the first, a leadoff single and two-run single in the third and a two-run double to cap a four-run fourth. Cottrill worked the count full in her first at-but but needed only one swing on each of the next three at-bats.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve been working on since I got here is my pitch selection, being able to control my strike zone and hunt a pitch I want to hit vs. hitting a pitcher’s pitch,” Cottrill said.

Ford said she loves Cottrill’s enthusiasm and leadership, having coached her on the Junior USA Team when Cottrill was a sophomore in high school.

“She’s like an 8-year-old kid playing softball for the first time every game,” Ford said. “She just enjoys it. She gets it. She’s mature. She’s a great teammate, and she brings a lot of those intangibles to the game.”

Cottrill was the only one with multiple hits.

“I really want to keep it going,” Cottrill said. “I think being able to contribute to my pitchers was a big help as well, any way I can, whether that’s behind the plate or hitting.”

Leavitt, a right-handed transfer from Minnesota, made it easy on her catcher by allowing two hits in 4 1/3 innings. She struck out four with no walks.

“My adrenaline was definitely pumping going into the first game,” Leavitt said. “It’s different being a transfer. It’s like the first day all over.”

Leavitt had a rough ending to last season. She threw three innings of relief in a 10-7 loss to the Aggies in the losers’ bracket of the NCAA tournament’s Norman (Oklahoma) Regional, getting roughed up for 10 hits and eight runs, seven of them earned.

Nine months later, she was the opening-day pitcher at Davis Diamond in front of 1,464 fans. Tarleton, which competes in the Western Athletic Conference, got a couple cheap infield hits to open the fourth inning, but Leavitt retried the next three batters with A&M freshman left fielder Keely Williams making an inning-ending catch as she reached the fence.

“My screwball was working very well. That’s usually my go-to pitch,” Leavitt said.

A&M’s play reflected the sunny, perfect day for softball until third baseman Trinity Cannon had back-to-back errors with one out in the fourth, denying sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy a two-pitch day as Tarleton scored a pair of runs.

Ford didn’t see a cloud but an opportunity.

“[Kennedy] did a great job, honestly,” Ford said. “We had a couple things that didn’t bounce our way, but that’s good for her. I was like, ‘Hey, that’s going to happen. Control the things you can control, come out and just keep throwing the ball.’”

• NOTES — A&M will play Northern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday followed by Tarleton on the second day of the A&M Invitational. ... Ford, who handles the pitchers, stays in the dugout when her team bats. Assistant coach Jeff Harger runs the offense from the third-base box. ... Ford replaced Jo Evans, who made her A&M coaching debut in 1997. ... A&M sophomore Koko Wooley opened the first inning with a 10-pitch walk. ... A&M freshman Aiyana Coleman, who played at A&M Consolidated, struck out twice. Aggie junior Bre Warren, a College Station graduate who missed last season with an injury, had a pinch-hit single.