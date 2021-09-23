 Skip to main content
Texas A&M softball team's home slate includes reigning SEC champ Alabama
Texas A&M softball team's home slate includes reigning SEC champ Alabama

Texas A&M’s 2022 Southeastern Conference home softball schedule includes SEC regular season and tournament champ Alabama, which will be at Davis Diamond on April 22-24.

A&M’s other home SEC series will be against Florida (March 18-20), LSU (April 8-10) and Arkansas (May 6-8) with road series at Auburn (March 11-13), Georgia (March 25-27), Tennessee (April 15-17) and Missouri (April 29-May 1). The SEC tournament will be at Florida from May 10-14.

A&M plays the SEC’s top six ranked teams in last season’s final National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 rankings -- No. 3 Alabama, No. 8 Georgia, No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 13 Missouri and No. 15 LSU.

A&M (32-23, 8-16), which finished 10th in the SEC last year, won’t play Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Only Kentucky had a winning SEC record of those four teams.

