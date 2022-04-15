Texas A&M softball team's Cayden Baker returns home to face Tennessee

Texas A&M freshman softball player Cayden Baker will fulfill a childhood dream when she plays at Tennessee’s Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this weekend, but the twist is she’ll be wearing maroon.

Bright orange was the color of choice as a youth for Baker, who grew up 10 minutes from the park.

“I’d like to say my playground was their locker room,” Baker said. “I was there every single weekend. They would see me at their camps, tell me then I was a future Lady Vol. I was there all the time. It was just home for me.”

Baker got to know Tennessee’s players, including former Lady Vols outfielder Melissa Davin (2011-14), who played on a pair of Women’s College World Series teams. Davin attended Baker’s 10th birthday party, and the two have remained friends. Davin, a California native, and her two children watched Baker and the Aggies at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California, in March.

Baker did more than follow the Lady Vols — she developed into a player like her heroes at nearby Powell High School. She was ranked in Flo Softball’s Top 60 players four straight years and as a senior was ranked 23rd on the 2021 Extra Elite Top 100.

Baker eventually decided it would be best for her to leave home.

“It’s just not where I wanted to be,” she said. “I love the city. I love to be there. I’d love to have all my fans there every single game to support me, but it just wasn’t what was best for me.”

Baker pledged to Louisiana-Lafayette but decommitted. Auburn and Georgia Tech became her top options until A&M offered her scholarship, because Aggie hitting coach Craig Snider had recruited her while he was at Florida State. Baker said “it’s hard to turn down Snider,” but a bigger selling point was playing in the Southeastern Conference.

“I wanted to play SEC ball my whole life,” Baker said. “I told my parents it’s SEC or I’m not playing. That’s just how I’ve been. I’ve grown up around it. I know I can make a big impact on this team. There’s so many little impacts you can make, and I’ve been blessed, honestly, to get the chance. And I have a lot of confidence going into this series.”

Baker is hitting .288 with a homer and 11 runs batted in. She has started 22 games for the Aggies (24-14, 3-9), who are seeking their first SEC series win of the season against the 15th-ranked Lady Vols (27-12, 8-6) beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the ballpark Baker grew up attending.

Baker has started the last seven games, getting hits in six and raising her batting average 51 points.

“I had no doubt in mind that I would come in here and start,” Baker said. “Either in the beginning, middle or end or even if it was next year, I knew I was going to start and make an impact.”

Baker has started in left field, center field and as A&M’s designated player. Her versatility was one of the reasons the Aggies offered her a scholarship. She was a middle infielder in high school, but A&M’s infield has been rook solid. Second baseman Rylen Wiggins and third baseman Trinity Cannon have each started 38 games, and shortstop Koko Wooley has started all but one.

That same stability hasn’t been the case in the outfield with sophomore Bre Warren taking a medical redshirt and junior left fielder Shaylee Ackerman missing 12 games due to injury. The left-handed hitting Baker has helped pick up the slack.

“She [also] plays middle infield,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “She’s fast. She can get herself on base. She can steal bases. We thought she could potentially play outfield, and that’s what she’s done.”

• NOTES — Game 2 of the series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday with Game 3 at 6 p.m. Monday. All three games will air live on KAGC (97.3 FM) with the final two also on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40). ... Tennessee has a 1-2 punch in the circle with senior right-hander Ashley Rogers (5-5, 2.98 ERA), who has dealt with injuries the last two seasons, and graduate Erin Edmoundson (15-4, 2.14 ERA), who transferred from Texas Tech. A&M recruited Edmoundson when she was at Deer Park, but the left-hander signed with Texas Tech coach Adrian Gregory, a former A&M shortstop who is back with the Aggie program as a volunteer coach. Rogers is 52-22 for her career. ... A&M senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog (7-3, 1.03 ERA) and freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (8-6, 2.21 ERA) combined to allow only four earned runs last weekend against LSU in 18 innings. “I want to see Herzog and Kennedy pick up where they left off against LSU,” Evans said. ... A&M players without family attending games this weekend have given their tickets to Baker, who has a pass list of 30. Her mother also bought 40 tickets for Saturday’s game. “There’s going to be huge crowd for me,” Baker said. “They said, ‘We’ll cheer for you, but we won’t cheer for A&M,’ which is fair.” ... The series matches two of the game’s most powerful leadoff hitters. Tennessee junior center fielder Kiki Milloy is hitting .363 with 13 homers, seven doubles, 39 RBIs, 18 walks and 22 stolen bases. She’s also been hit by a pitch 13 times. A&M senior catcher/ first baseman Haley Lee is hitting .481 with nine homers, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs and 32 walks. “Milloy is so impressive, so athletic,” Evans said. “She can hit for power. She can run. She can do it all. She sets the tone for her team, much like Haley Lee sets the tone for our team. So keeping [Milloy] off the bases will be huge.” ... Tennessee’s first-year hitting coach Chris Malveaux was a manager for the Aggie softball team and graduated from A&M in 2001. He spent the last three seasons at Missouri.

