Newcomers took center stage on the first day of the Texas A&M Invitational, but the Aggie veterans showed up in a big way in a doubleheader sweep Friday night at Davis Diamond.

Returning pitchers Shaylee Ackerman and Emiley Kennedy combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 in a 6-1 victory over Northern Kentucky. The Aggies then rolled to a 10-0 victory over Tarleton State in the nightcap, run-ruling the Texans for the second straight day.

A&M had six hits in the first inning against Tarleton, matching how many it had in the opener against Northern Kentucky. Sophomore Koko Wooley got things rolling with a triple, scoring when the throw into the infield got away, one of six errors committed by the Texans. Sophomore transfer Julia Cottrill and Trinity Cannon followed with back-to-back doubles.

Cannon hit the team’s first home run of the season in the second inning for a 6-0 lead. Freshman Gracyn Coleman gave the fans brave enough to weather the cold temperatures with a grand slam in the third inning to push the lead to 10-0. Coleman lined a shot over the left-field fence to go along with an RBI double in the first.

A&M fans still had a reason to stick around as left-hander Madison Preston was pitching a no-hitter, though she almost didn’t get out of the second inning, walking three straight batters while throwing only two strikes. She struck out No. 8 hitter Brittany Coe, then MacKenzie Peterson lined a shot toward the left-center field alley, but junior left fielder Bre Warren made a diving catch and easily doubled off the runner at second to get out of the inning.

Preston walked two again in the fourth, but got another inning-ending double play as third baseman Rylen Wiggins fielded the ball in front of the bag while falling down. She reached back and touched the base then threw out the runner at first from the ground. Preston’s luck ran out in the fifth with one out as Peterson rifled a grounder that shortstop Wooley couldn’t handle, and it deflected into left field for a single.

Preston ended with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Against Northern Kentucky, Ackerman struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings with two walks, allowing two hits. Kennedy struck out six with no walks in 2 2/3 innings.

“Obviously, two wins are two wins,” A&M first-team coach Trisha Ford said. “I love Ws to be honest with you. The first game, I didn’t love our energy.”

Ackerman, who was more of a hitter in her first three seasons, is focused on pitching this year.

“I thought Shaylee threw a great game,” Ford said. “Her ball was moving pretty well. Kennedy just came in and mowed them down.”

Preston, who didn’t pitch the last two years, struck out the first batter with a ball in the dirt, allowing the hitter to reach first. She ended the game by striking out a batter with a ball in the dirt, but catcher Coleman corraled it and threw her out.

Both Ackermann and Preston are adjusting to their new roles.

“We’re just going to have to work through this,” Ford said. “Luckily, our offense put is in a position where we could work through it.”

Coleman paced a 12-hit attack in the nightcap with two hits and five RBIs.

“I just had the mindset of calming down and really just focusing on myself and just doing stuff and performing for the team,” Coleman said. “I was looking for the perfect inside pitch. I mean, her speed was perfect on the fastball. I love the fast pitch, and I just roped it. I was honestly not even looking to see if it went out. I just started running, and then I just heard everyone cheering.”

NOTES — The second victory was the 400th for Ford, who is 3-0 at A&M after being hired from Arizona State. ... A&M will play Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. and Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. Saturday. Michigan State beat A&M-Commerce 11-0 in five innings and Tarleton 5-4 on Friday, while Northern Kentucky beat A&M-Commerce 10-4. ... The temperature was 49 degrees when A&M started playing Friday as winds hit 14 mph from the northwest, making it feel like 43. It was 43 and felt like 39 when the second game ended.