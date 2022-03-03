Texas A&M softball team will prep for SEC play on California trip

The Texas A&M softball team demonstrated it has the potential to make a deep postseason run with a pair of one-run losses to 11th-ranked Oklahoma State last week.
The Aggies (12-2) got solid pitching from senior right-hander Mazkinzy Herzog and freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy. They combined to pitch 14 innings, allowing only two earned runs. They struck out 10 and walked 10. They need to cut down on the walks, but they allowed only nine hits, and the Cowgirls’ only extra-base hits were a pair of doubles.
If Herzog and Kennedy continue to pitch that well, the Aggies will have a successful season.
A&M will have a chance to build on last week’s solid effort at the Judi Garman Classic in California this weekend. The Aggies will play five games at the tournament, finishing with back-to-back games against fifth-ranked UCLA and 22nd-ranked Arizona State.
It’s a dress rehearsal for the rugged Southeastern Conference, where A&M’s eight opponents are ranked. It’s tougher than last year when the Aggies played five ranked opponents and went 8-16, including 3-9 on the road. Herzog spun a two-hitter in the league opener at LSU for a 2-1 victory, but the Aggies then lost five straight road games in SEC play. A year ago the only road games A&M played before league play were at Sam Houston State and McNeese State, because of COVID-19.
This weekend’s tournament will provide the feel of a weekend series against quality competition. Weber State (13-2), Utah (11-6) and Loyola Marymount (8-8) are the other teams A&M will play.
“We’re always excited to go to California and play that kind of competition,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We’ve always had really good success there. It’s time for us to be tested.”
A&M will open SEC play next weekend at 20th-ranked Auburn.
“It’s good to get tested, because we know every weekend in the SEC we’re going to get tested.”
Waiting on two big bats: A&M is hitting .337 as a team, though Herzog and Shaylee Ackerman are off to a slow start at the plate with Herzog batting .238 and Ackerman .208. They’ve combined for two homers and 20 RBIs.
Herzog batted .354 last year with 13 homers and 37 RBIs with Ackerman hitting .288 with 12 HRs, 28 RBIs.
“It’s not unlike [Herzog] to get off to a slow start,” Evans said. “Then she breaks out of it. She’s a kid that can get hot at any moment and just takes off.”
On the flip side, Herzog is 4-1 in the circle with an 0.23 ERA, allowing only one earned run.