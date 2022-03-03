Texas A&M softball team will prep for SEC play on California trip

The Texas A&M softball team demonstrated it has the potential to make a deep postseason run with a pair of one-run losses to 11th-ranked Oklahoma State last week.

The Aggies (12-2) got solid pitching from senior right-hander Mazkinzy Herzog and freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy. They combined to pitch 14 innings, allowing only two earned runs. They struck out 10 and walked 10. They need to cut down on the walks, but they allowed only nine hits, and the Cowgirls’ only extra-base hits were a pair of doubles.

If Herzog and Kennedy continue to pitch that well, the Aggies will have a successful season.

A&M will have a chance to build on last week’s solid effort at the Judi Garman Classic in California this weekend. The Aggies will play five games at the tournament, finishing with back-to-back games against fifth-ranked UCLA and 22nd-ranked Arizona State.