The Texas A&M softball team is on the West Coast, looking to build on the success it had last week on the East Coast.

A&M (9-2) is scheduled to play five games at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California, including second-ranked Oklahoma (8-1) on Friday and top-ranked UCLA (12-0) on Saturday. The Aggies will face BYU (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday followed by California State-Northridge (5-5).

The weather forecast is not favorable for the Palm Springs area for the next few days, so there is some concern the schedule could be altered. A&M’s emotions, however, are sunny.

“Our players are really excited about going and playing the best competition,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to see where we’re at, what we need to work on and how far or close we are.”

The Aggies, picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference, altered some perceptions about them after beating 10th-ranked Arizona 2-1 and 20th-ranked Central Florida 7-0 at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational last week. A&M sophomore Emiley Kennedy pitched a three-hitter against Arizona, stranding a runner at third to end the game. Senior Shaylee Ackerman followed with a three-hitter as well.

“They are starting to understand being able to execute things and what that leads to,” Ford said. “For me, the Arizona game was the biggest growth that we had, because Kennedy threw lights-out, and we made some defensive miscues.”

It was the type of game A&M often lost in recent years.

“I went out there and I looked Kennedy in the eyes and [said], ‘You take this ball right now and you finish,’ and she did,” Ford said. “I just saw a step in the right direction with her and our team.”

Beating Arizona was crucial, because A&M opened the tournament with an 8-0 loss to fifth-ranked Oklahoma State.

“I felt like we came out [against Arizona] a completely different team,” Kennedy said. “I think [Oklahoma State] was just a rough game altogether. [Against Arizona], we were hitting. We were doing all the little things right.”

NOTES — A&M is ranked 19th by both D1Softball.com and Softball America. ... Freshman second baseman Amari Harper (.550, 7 RBIs) leads A&M in hitting. Juniors Trinity Cannon (.519, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs, 10 BBs) and Julia Cottrill (.424, 1 HR, 9 RBIs) are off to good starts. ... A&M is set in the infield with Cannon at first, Harper at second, sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley, junior third baseman Rylen Wiggins and Cottrill at catcher, but the outfield lineup is more fluid. Freshman Keely Williams (.400, 5 RBIs) has started strong. “I think it’s going to who matches up offensively will be something we take into consideration, but I don’t feel it’s going to be super settled right away,” Ford said.