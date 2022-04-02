Texas A&M softball team walks past Abilene Christian for run-rule victory

The Texas A&M softball team cruised to a 9-1 nonconference victory in five innings over the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who were in a giving mood Saturday at Davis Diamond.

A&M (21-12) took advantage of nine walks with five of them turning into runs. The Aggies, who struck out only four times, also scored an unearned run against the Wildcats (17-17), who made a trio of errors.

“What I thought we did really well was our approach at the plate with [the strike] zone,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “I don’t think we chased any bad pitches. We took our walks ... against a really good pitcher.”

A&M had six hits in 19 at-bats against Sidney Holman (10-10) as the Aggies scored in all four innings and won their second game over ACU via the run-rule.

“At the end of the day, it’s about taking care of business,” Evans said. “I thought our kids came out and did a really nice job at scoring in back-to-back-to-back innings.”

A&M senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog (6-3) was the beneficiary of the run support. She started and allowed five hits in four innings, striking out six and walking one.

“We had a tight zone back there, but I just kept taking my deep breaths and trusted my preparation that I have been going through the past couple of weeks,” Herzog said.

At the plate, Herzog drew a bases-loaded walk in a four-run first inning. The Aggies had four walks in the frame and a pair of singles.

A&M seniors Haley Lee and Morgan Smith each had two hits in helping the Aggies win their third straight.

ACU, which competes in the Western Athletic Conference, had eight hits with Sadie Eichelberger, Calie Burris and Rose Gonzales each having two.

ACU attempted to extend the game with three straight singles in the fifth off relief pitcher Kayla Poynter, but on the third hit, A&M right fielder Smith threw out a baserunner at home plate to end the game.

• NOTES — The finale of the three-game series will start at noon Sunday. ... More than 50 former A&M players were honored before the game as the program celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 AIAW national championship team.